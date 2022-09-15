Chaska gets key victory over Chanhassen

Chaska coach Susan Murphy wants her team to play fast when it comes to moving the ball on offense. Early in Thursday’s match against rival Chanhassen, the offense was not moving at a speed Murphy would like to see.
Eventually, the Hawks figured how to get back to their quick-paced offense. Soon after, Chaska gained a lead, a win in the first set and an eventual road sweep (25-14, 25-14, 25-21) of Chanhassen.
Though Chaska (8-4, 2-0) had the advantage on paper against the Storm (3-6, 1-1) heading into the match, the two teams are geographical rivals and played in front of a larger-than-normal crowd inside the Chanhassen High School gym.
“We all just talk before the game and prepare for the bigger crowd,” said Chaska senior middle blocker Avery Rosenberg. “It’s not necessarily pressure. It’s just a different environment.”
While the first part of the first set was even between the two Metro West Conference foes, the Hawks, ranked No. 7 in the Sept. 11 Class 4A coaches’ poll, pulled away thanks in part to a 15-5 run to close out the opening set.
The two big keys throughout the match for Chaska (8-4, 2-0) were the team’s hitting and blocking efforts at the net. Senior Ella Christ helped lead the charge with 13 kills and two blocks. Fellow senior Avery Rosenberg matched her teammate with 13 kills but finished with five blocks.
The catalyst for that was setter Katrina Thompson. She finished the match with 28 assists and three blocks.
In the second set, the Hawks continued their dominance as they got off to a 9-0 lead. Chaska went on to win the set 25-14 with eighth grader Clara Christ dropping in four aces in the set.
Chanhassen (3-6, 1-1) attempted to push its rival to a fourth set as the Storm kept pace with the Hawks in the third set. Lauren Barker led the way in the set with three kills with Chanhassen before Chaska eventually won the set and clinched a sweep.
