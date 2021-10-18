Login
Create an Account
SportsEngine
skip navigation
MN Volleyball Hub
Search
Search
Search
Search
MN Volleyball Hub
Home
Libero Ella Voegele is undefeated Wayzata’s unquestioned team leader
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/18/2021, 9:30pm CDT
Read More
View All
|
RSS
Libero Ella Voegele is undefeated Wayzata’s unquestioned team leader
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/18/2021, 9:30pm CDT
Read More
Top games: Central, Highland Park will decide St. Paul City Conference champion
By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
10/18/2021, 5:00pm CDT
Oct. 20: The Class 3A Scots have ruled the league for most of the last decade and have a game advantage over the Class 4A Minutemen.
Read More
And the winner is...MN Volleyball Hub Top Performer revealed
By Jack Butler, SportsEngine
10/18/2021, 9:00am CDT
See who fans voted as the top performer from Oct. 11-16
Read More
View All
|
RSS
View Full Schedule
MN Volleyball Hub
@MNVolleyballHub
Libero Ella Voegele is undefeated Wayzata’s unquestioned team leader
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/18/2021, 9:30pm CDT
Read More
Top games: Central, Highland Park will decide St. Paul City Conference champion
By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
10/18/2021, 5:00pm CDT
Oct. 20: The Class 3A Scots have ruled the league for most of the last decade and have a game advantage over the Class 4A Minutemen.
Read More
And the winner is...MN Volleyball Hub Top Performer revealed
By Jack Butler, SportsEngine
10/18/2021, 9:00am CDT
See who fans voted as the top performer from Oct. 11-16
Read More
Eagan wins in straight sets over Shakopee
By Mike Randleman, SportsEngine
10/13/2021, 5:30pm CDT
Senior rightside hitter Sienna Ifill led Eagan in the sweep with 12 kills in the match.
Read More
Chaska withstands Bloomington Jefferson in 5-set thriller
By Ben Grundhauser, SportsEngine
10/13/2021, 1:15pm CDT
Chaska dug deep and won the final two sets in the Southwest Metro Conference game.
Read More
Top games: Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska meet in clash of Metro West leaders
By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
10/12/2021, 9:30pm CDT
Oct. 12: The Jaguars, awaiting the return of Ellie Sieling, are still in a position to challenge Mallory Heyer and the Hawks.
Read More
1
Comment
And the winner is...MN Volleyball Hub Top Performer revealed
By Jack Butler, SportsEngine
10/12/2021, 9:15pm CDT
See who fans voted as the top performer from Oct. 4-10.
Read More
And the winner is...MN Volleyball Hub Top Performer revealed
By Jack Butler, SportsEngine
10/06/2021, 10:30am CDT
See who fans voted as the top performer from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Read More
Wayzata cruises past Eden Prairie
By Luke Hanlon, SportsEngine
10/05/2021, 6:30pm CDT
Eden Prairie led late in the first set, but a crucial timeout put Wayzata on track to win.
Read More
View All
|
RSS
View All
2021 Leaders
Offense
Defense
The Top 10
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Rankings provided by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.
.
.
Broadcast Schedule
Talking Preps podcast
Spring Episode 7
Feed for https://www.startribune.com/sports/preps/blogs/index.rss2
Refresh
|
Subscribe
Feed for https://www.startribune.com/sports/index.rss2
Refresh
|
Subscribe
Around the Hubs
Football
Star Tribune staff picks: The stakes get higher for the playoffs
By David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
10/28/2021, 6:30pm CDT
A late-season surge helped Jim overtake David for the season lead. Can David rebound when the games mean more?
Read More
MN Football Hub fans: Vote now for the defensive top performer from Oct. 19-21
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/27/2021, 8:00am CDT
We select the athletes with some of last week's most impressive performances. You decide which player had the best outing.
Read More
MN Football Hub fans: Vote now for the offensive top performer from Oct. 19-21
By Kassondra Burtis, SportsEngine
10/27/2021, 8:00am CDT
We select the athletes with some of last week's most impressive performances. You decide which player had the best outing.
Read More
View All
Tennis
Highly ranked friends on track to meet for state singles title
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
10/28/2021, 8:15pm CDT
Minnehaha Academy sophomores Izzy Einess and Ancele Dolensek are not only the top seeds in the Class 1A singles field, they’re also best friends.
Read More
'Do it for Dave': Minnetonka wins emotional state title
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
10/27/2021, 7:30pm CDT
The Skippers played all year with the memory of longtime head coach, Dave Stearns, who passed away unexpectedly in the offseason.
Read More
Breck wins first 1A state title since 2014
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
10/27/2021, 5:15pm CDT
The Mustangs relied on five returning players from last season.
Read More
1
Comment
View All
Soccer
Section soccer roundup: Edina wins boys’ section soccer title in shootout
By Star Tribune staff
10/20/2021, 12:15am CDT
Read More
Girls' top games: Going gets tough for mostly dominant Fairmont when heading to Holy Family Catholic
By Loren Nelson, SportsEngine
09/27/2021, 5:45pm CDT
Oct. 2: The Cardinals face a four-game week that includes one against a high-powered Fire squad.
Read More
Boys' top games: Centennial stands in way of Maple Grove's quest for greatness
By Loren Nelson, SportsEngine
09/27/2021, 4:30pm CDT
Sept. 28: The Cougars take their shot at a top-ranked Crimson team that is unbeaten and untied.
Read More
View All
Swimming & Diving
A look at the girls' swimming and diving season
By RON HAGGSTROM, Star Tribune
09/07/2021, 7:15pm CDT
Minnetonka aims for stability amid tough competition in the Lake.
Read More
At the turn, he knew: Charlie Crosby is the Star Tribune Metro Boys’ Swimmer of the Year
By JOE GUNTHER, Star Tribune
04/28/2021, 6:00am CDT
A state meet record time in the 50 freestyle was one of four first-place finishes for the speedy Breck swimmer.
Read More
Breck/Blake wins 5th consecutive Class 1A state title
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
03/20/2021, 10:15pm CDT
Juniors Charlie Crosby and James Pan each won two events to help lead the Bearstangs to a dominating team victory.
Read More
4
Comments
View All
Cross Country
Analee Weaver’s new push leads to Star Tribune Metro Girls’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:30pm CST
The Stillwater senior set a new state record for girls in a 5K high school race and won a showcase of top runners at the end of the season.
Read More
‘Perfect leader’ Ethan Vargas is Star Tribune Metro Boys’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:15pm CST
Vargas won all six of Stillwater’s meets, defeating highly ranked runners in five of them, and won a year-end meet of top runners from across the state.
Read More
Minnesota prep 5K record for Analee Weaver, surprising section win for Armstrong boys
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
10/26/2020, 7:30pm CDT
The boys' and girls' seasons will be extended for some teams by a privately run showcase on Oct. 30-31 in Atwater, Minn.
Read More
View All
Team Finder
Content Search