Meet the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro volleyball team

Abby Stanwood
Minnetonka, Sr., OH
College: Stony Brook
408 kills, 293 digs for the Skippers team leader. Headed to Stony Brook College.
Estelle Haugen
Southwest Christian, Sr., OH
College: Georgia
908 career kills, 612 career digs.
Camryn Greenwald
East Ridge, Sr., MB
College: Montana State
The 6-2 Montana State-bound senior led the Raptors over perennial state tournament participant Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 final.
Lilly Wachholz
Mayer Lutheran, Sr., MH
College: Iowa State
Four-year stalwart collected 1028 career kills.
Elle Cotton
Elk River, Sr., Setter
College: Boise State
Impactful and versatile, led the Elks with 258 kills, 231 set assists and 69 aces.
Simara Amador
Eagan, Sr., Libero
College: South Dakota State
Quick reflexes and a determined mindset led to 430 digs.
Hitters/Blockers
Avery Bolles, Andover, OH, jr.
Mallory Heyer, Chaska, OH, sr.
Melanie Meyer, Bloomington Jefferson, MH, sr.
Tezra Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, OH, sr.
Cassie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, RS, sr.
Setter
Emma Berran, Eagan, sr.
Libero
Kylie Stremmel, Champlin Park, sr.
This is the 35th edition of the Star Tribune All-Metro Volleyball team, a yearly tradition that began in 1987.
To choose the team, we send out ballots to all metro coaches, who nominate players from their own teams as well as from opposing teams.
Twenty ballots were returned. We selected the All-Metro first, second and third teams based on nominations, personal observations and conversations with coaches.
