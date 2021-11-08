Quantcast
skip navigation

Meet the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro volleyball team

By Star Tribune, 11/08/21, 10:15PM CST

Share

Scroll down for the second and third team.

Wayzata libero Ella Voegele was named to the first team All-Metro volleyball team. (Jerry Holt, Star Tribune)

All-metro second team

Abby Stanwood
Minnetonka, Sr., OH
College: Stony Brook

408 kills, 293 digs for the Skippers team leader. Headed to Stony Brook College.

Estelle Haugen
Southwest Christian, Sr., OH
College: Georgia

908 career kills, 612 career digs. 

Camryn Greenwald
East Ridge, Sr., MB
College: Montana State

The 6-2 Montana State-bound senior led the Raptors over perennial state tournament participant Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 final.

Lilly Wachholz
Mayer Lutheran, Sr., MH
College: Iowa State

Four-year stalwart collected 1028 career kills. 

Elle Cotton
Elk River, Sr., Setter
College: Boise State

Impactful and versatile, led the Elks with 258 kills, 231 set assists and 69 aces.

Simara Amador
Eagan, Sr., Libero
College: South Dakota State

Quick reflexes and a determined mindset led to 430 digs. 

All-metro third team

Hitters/Blockers

Avery Bolles, Andover, OH, jr.

Mallory Heyer, Chaska, OH, sr.

Melanie Meyer, Bloomington Jefferson, MH, sr.

Tezra Rudzitis, Legacy Christian, OH, sr.

Cassie Sieling, Bloomington Jefferson, RS, sr.

Setter

Emma Berran, Eagan, sr.

Libero

Kylie Stremmel, Champlin Park, sr.

How the team was chosen

This is the 35th edition of the Star Tribune All-Metro Volleyball team, a yearly tradition that began in 1987.

To choose the team, we send out ballots to all metro coaches, who nominate players from their own teams as well as from opposing teams.

Twenty ballots were returned. We selected the All-Metro first, second and third teams based on nominations, personal observations and conversations with coaches.

Volleyball Hub Headlines

View All

Tag(s): Home 

Share