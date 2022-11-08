Meet the Star Tribune 2022 All-Metro volleyball teams

The Star Tribune’s 2022 All-Metro volleyball team, from left, are Carly Gilk, Avery Bolles, Stella Swenson, Kaia Caffee, Olivia Swenson, Sydney Jaynes and Kate Thibault. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Senior, 5-11, outside hitter/defensive specialist
College: Colorado
A versatile six-rotation stalwart who brings value from the front or the back row. Quick reactions allow her to be a top defensive player, while explosive leaping ability, a powerful arm swing and a downward arm angle help her on the attack. Had 365 kills and 301 digs this season, going over 1,000 for her career in both.
If she couldn’t play volleyball: “I’d probably play a different competitive sport. I can’t imagine life without volleyball.”
Junior, 6-4, middle blocker
College: Ohio State
An intimidating force at the net who imposes her will on the game. Puts the ball down with authority but prefers to make her mark blocking opposing attacks. Had 214 kills and 51 blocks.
If she didn’t play volleyball: “I don’t play any other sport, so I don’t know what I’d do. Probably ceramics. I love doing ceramics.”
Sophomore, 6-2, right-side hitter
College: undecided
Dominant on the outside, Gilk is a tremendous leaper who owns one of the metro’s most potent arm swings. She’s lefthanded, making her attack harder to defend. Made big strides this season with her blocking and her defense. Over 300 kills, 200 digs, 50 blocks and 40 ace serves.
If she couldn’t play volleyball: “I’d be skiing or snowboarding. My favorite is Big Sky, Montana.”
Senior, 6-0, outside hitter
College: Tennessee
Equally valuable on defense and offense. A quick and decisive attacker who hits cross-court and down the line with the same ferocity. Has a high volleyball IQ. Defensively skilled and will play libero at Tennessee. She has 321 kills, 302 digs and 53 service aces this season.
If she wasn’t playing volleyball: “I’d be playing some other sport. I love being on a team.”
Junior, 6-3, outside hitter
College: Minnesota
Missed all of 2021 after hip surgery. Came back with renewed vigor and a refined attack. A powerful pin-hitter who can hit through the block or around it. Racked up 352 kills, with a .269 kill efficiency, 279 serve receptions and 170 digs.
If she couldn’t play volleyball: “I had a taste of it the last year after my hip surgery. I did spend time cooking or something creative, like painting or drawing.”
Junior, 6-2, setter
College: Minnesota
Tall for a setter, which allows her to join the attack when the opportunity comes up. Can take poor passes and turn them into usable sets. Does the dirty work, always willing to hit the floor. She has 795 set assists, 204 digs, 122 kills, 65 blocks this season.
If she couldn’t play volleyball: “I would be reading more books. There are so many books on my checklist I haven’t had time to read because I’m practicing every day.”
Senior, 5-3, libero
College: Oregon
Quick and instinctive, Thibault is arguably the metro’s top defensive player. She moves confidently among the taller players who surround her and adroitly turns difficult digs into passes that help the team get into its system. Third in the state in digs with 458.
If she couldn’t play volleyball: “I’d do gymnastics. I used to be a gymnast up until eighth grade.”
Annika Veurink, Southwest Christian: senior, 6-2, middle hitter. College: Villanova
Cameron Berger, Eden Prairie: senior, 5-10, setter. College: Illinois State
Gabby Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran: senior, 5-8, outside hitter. College: undecided
Teagan Timperley, Northfield: senior, outside hitter/setter, 6-0. College: North Dakota
Sophia Johnson, Wayzata: senior, 5-8, libero. College: California (Berkeley)
Marlie Hanson, Champlin Park: senior, 5-11, left-side hitter. College: undecided
Kate Simington, Minnetonka: senior, 6-4, middle hitter. College: Clemson
Ava Blascziek, Lakeville North: senior, 5-10, setter. College: Temple
Samantha Ball, Nova Classical Academy: senior, 5-10, outside hitter. College: undecided
Anya Schmidt, Rogers: senior, 5-10, outside hitter. College: undecided
Katherine Arnason, Mahtomedi: senior, 6-1, right-side hitter. College: William & Mary
Ella Christ, Chaska: senior, 6-0, outside hitter. College: Concordia (St. Paul)
Hannah Bruskiewicz, Rogers: senior, 5-11, middle hitter. College: St. Cloud State
Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville: sophomore, 6-0, outside hitter. College: undecided
The Star Tribune’sAll-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year and All-Metro teams were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.
Tag(s): Home