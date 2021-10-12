Chaska withstands Bloomington Jefferson in 5-set thriller

Chaska's Mallory Heyer tips a ball over Bloomington Jefferson defenders Eleanor Erickson (17) and Ellie Sieling for a Hawks point. Chaska won in five sets. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Despite her feelings on tonight’s game, Chaska head coach Sue Murphy understands what Tuesday night represented.
“A win is a win,” Murphy said. “I was not real happy with exactly how it got played out. … But we take it as a positive and keep moving forward.”
The Hawks hope to keep momentum moving forward after edging out Southwest Metro Conference rival Bloomington Jefferson 25-21, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Jefferson's Ellie Sieling dived for a serve in front of teammate Paris Alvarez. Sieling returned to the Jaguars' lineup after missing the previous 12 games with a sprained ankle. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Mallory Heyer and Avery Rosenberg helped Chaska clinch a 25-21, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20-15-11 victory over Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday night at Bloomington Jefferson high school.
It was a back-and-forth battle between the two Southwest Metro Conference teams. No. 4-4A Chaska (15-6) took the opening set after trailing throughout. The Jaguars (12-9) led 20-17 at one point, but Ella Christ’s kill secured the first set for the Hawks.
Elliana Sieling had a strong finish in set two, helping the Jaguars tie the game at a set apiece. Elliana finished with 15 kills on the night.
A huge rally from Bloomington Jefferson helped the home team grab a thrilling third set. Trailing 16-8, the Jaguars marched all the way back, securing the set on the team’s fifth try. Eleanor Erickson recorded the set-sealing kill.
Chaska’s Heyer and Rosenberg got the Hawks back on track, taking an early lead in the fourth, and this time holding on to a 16-8 lead to take it to a final fifth set.
Heyer finished with 15 kills, while Rosenberg posted 16, leading Chaska to a fifth-set win thanks to cleaner play and help from the net on match point.
Chaska's Lucy Dardis (back) and Mallory Heyer got tangled up on a serve return late in the fifth set. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
MN Volleyball Hub polls are for entertainment purposes only.