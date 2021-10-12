Quantcast
Chaska withstands Bloomington Jefferson in 5-set thriller

By Ben Grundhauser, SportsEngine, 10/12/21, 6:00PM CDT

Chaska dug deep and won the final two sets in the Southwest Metro Conference game.


Chaska's Mallory Heyer tips a ball over Bloomington Jefferson defenders Eleanor Erickson (17) and Ellie Sieling for a Hawks point. Chaska won in five sets. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Despite her feelings on tonight’s game, Chaska head coach Sue Murphy understands what Tuesday night represented. 

“A win is a win,” Murphy said. “I was not real happy with exactly how it got played out. … But we take it as a positive and keep moving forward.” 

The Hawks hope to keep momentum moving forward after edging out Southwest Metro Conference rival Bloomington Jefferson 25-21, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 15-11 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.


No team had a clear-cut advantage throughout Tuesday’s affair, with both teams grabbing early, large leads, only to see them disappear in a matter of minutes. 

“They were a lot better tonight then we’ve seen them on film,” Chaska outside hitter Mallory Heyer said. “They were super scrappy, got everything up and they hit pretty well tonight.” 

The scrappiness was on full display in the third set. 

Trailing 16-8 in the third set, Bloomington Jefferson (12-9) mounted a huge comeback, eventually taking a 20-19 lead and reaching five set points. Sisters Elliana and Cassie Sieling led the Jaguar attack, forcing No. 4-4A Chaska into difficult situations. 

“We didn’t receive very well,” Murphy said. “That took us out of our game, and when we are out of that game, then our offense is out.” 

The Jaguars arrived on five set points, and after an extended volley, finally secured a two sets to one lead thanks to a Eleanor Erickson kill. Cassandra finished with a game-high 17 kills, while Elliana tallied 16 to lead Bloomington Jefferson. 

Chaska (15-6) responded, jumping out to an early 10-2 lead in the fourth set, and once again held a 16-8 advantage. The Hawks wouldn’t falter this time, however, eventually taking the fourth set thanks to overall cleaner play and smarter play. 

“I just thought we came out with more energy in the fourth set,” Heyer said. “We didn’t play scared in those sets.” 

Murphy added the team’s level of IQ was different from set three. 

“We were smarter players,” Murphy said. “Executing when you can, and when you can’t, knowing where to put the ball.” 

Despite the close score line in the fifth set, Chaska was always a step ahead, holding one or two point leads throughout, and eventually serving it out, something the team struggled with. 

“We missed a few serves here and there,” Heyer said. “That hurt us, but in the end, we came out on top.” 

Heyer led the Chaska charge. The 6-foot-2’ senior posted 15 kills, using her power, height and leaping ability to keep the Hawks within striking distance throughout. 

“She has a lot of power and drive,” teammate Avery Rosenberg said. “You know she wants to play and her head is always in the game.” 

Heyer has committed to play women’s basketball at the University of Minnesota, all while looking just as comfortable on the volleyball court. 

“It’s good to have someone who is reliable like that,” Rosenberg added. 

Rosenberg was just as consistent Tuesday, posted a team-high 16 kills. 

“She brings a lot of energy, she has a powerful swing,” Heyer said. “She’s a great hitter for us.” 

Tuesday’s match was between the top two teams in the Southwest Metro Conference, and with the win, Chaska remains a perfect 7-0 in conference play, something Rosenberg believes stems from last year’s results. 

“We just have a lot of motivation,” Rosenberg said. “We were conference champs last year too, and even though last season was kind of weird, we still have a good vibe for this season, and since it is a complete season, it’s full motivation, full push.” 


Jefferson's Ellie Sieling dived for a serve in front of teammate Paris Alvarez. Sieling returned to the Jaguars' lineup after missing the previous 12 games with a sprained ankle. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Chaska's Lucy Dardis (back) and Mallory Heyer got tangled up on a serve return late in the fifth set. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

