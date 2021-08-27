East Ridge defeats Prior Lake in straight sets to open season

East Ridge senior Britt Carlson (23) had 17 kills against Prior Lake Friday night. The Raptors defeated the Lakers in straight sets at Prior Lake High School. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
As East Ridge took the floor for its opening match of the season on Friday, there was a new face in the middle of the floor at setter. However, her last name is certainly one that those in the East Ridge program are familiar with.
Friday was Raptors’ setter Macey Spolidoro’s first as the team’s starting setter. Filling the shoes left by her older sisters, Spolidoro and her team got off to a roaring start, defeating Prior Lake 27-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Prior to Macey taking on the role as setter for East Ridge (1-0, 0-0), she sat on the bench and watched her sister, Audrey, run the Raptor offense. That included a shortened 2020 season where East Ridge went a perfect 9-0 in the Suburban East Conference and failed to lose a set the entire season.
“It was really cool to watch her,” Macey said of her older sister. “I admire her so much playing.”
East Ridge’s Macey Spolidoro (5) sets one of her 30 assists against Prior Lake Friday night. The Raptors opened their season with a straight sets victory over the Lakers at Prior Lake High School. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
East Ridge stormed back to win its opening set of the season on Friday after being one point from losing it, trailing 24-20 in the first set. The Raptors never looked back as they took down Prior Lake 27-25, 25-17, 25-23 at Prior Lake High School in both teams’ season openers.
After the Raptors (1-0, 0-0) led 16-10 in the first set, East Ridge saw its early lead disappear — and then some. Prior Lake not only gained the lead, but the Lakers (0-1, 0-0) were on the verge of grabbing the first set, leading 24-20. Prior Lake senior outside hitter Julia Hanson was the driver behind the strong opening set as she had a team-best eight kills.
That lead turned out to be temporary as the Raptors, ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A preseason coaches’ poll, evened things up at 24 before eventually winning the first set, 27-25. Senior outside hitter Britt Carlson helped the comeback effort with a team-best six kills in the set and 17 kills in the match.
The No. 10-4A Lakers never recovered from dropping the first set despite a match-high 20 kills for Hanson, a University of Minnesota commit. Sophomore Ella Joesting was the team’s top passer with 11 assists.
On the other side, East Ridge sophomore setter Macey Spolidoro kept the Raptor offense moving and finished with 30 assists. Hitting alongside Carlson, senior middle blocker Camryn Greenwald finished with 11 kills along with a pair of blocks.
Prior Lake’s Julia Hanson (7) goes up for one of her game-high 20 kills against East Ridge Friday night. The Lakers fell to the Raptors in straight sets. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
